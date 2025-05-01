Jury selected for Carlos Dominguez, suspect in 2023 Davis stabbings

WOODLAND – A jury was selected for the suspect in the 2023 Davis stabbings that left two people dead and one other injured.

Carlos Dominguez pleaded not guilty to two counts of premeditated murder with deadly weapon enhancements, a third count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon enhancement and two other case enhancements for special circumstances.

This all comes after court proceedings were put on hold in June 2023 when Dominguez was diagnosed with schizophrenia. In early 2024, he was found competent to stand trial and the proceedings continued.

His alleged victims were David Breaux, Karim Abou Najm, and Kimberlee Guillory, who survived the attacks that spanned several days.

The estimated 10-week trial will focus on whether Dominguez committed the crimes and whether he was legally sane at the time.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday morning.