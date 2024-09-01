Jung's 3-run homer in 10th sends Rangers to walk-off win over A's

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Jung hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Mason Miller in the 10th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Sunday.

The Rangers won in walk-off fashion for the second game in a row, and the fifth time in their six home wins since Aug. 5.

Miller (1-2), the winning pitcher for the American League in the All-Star Game in Texas this summer, worked a scoreless ninth and got the first two outs in the 10th before Adolis García hit an RBI single and Wyatt Langford walked. Jung then drove a 101.7 mph fastball the opposite way and just inside the right-field pole for his fifth homer.

Oakland had gone ahead in the 10th against Matt Festa (3-1), who struck out the first two batters he faced before Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Zack Gelof followed with a double.

Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker each had four hits for the A's (59-78), who had runners at first and third in the ninth before Shea Langeliers grounded into an inning-ending double play. Oakland had 16 hits and left 11 runners on base.

Texas (65-72) went ahead when Corey Seager hit a one-out double in the first and scored on a double by García, who entered in a 6-for-40 slide over his previous 11 games. García added another double leading off the sixth, when the Rangers loaded the bases without scoring.

Josh Smith's RBI single in the third put the Rangers up 2-0.

Jacob Wilson, Oakland's No. 9 hitter, reached on a leadoff double in the fifth and scored on Rooker's third single of the game. Max Schuemann had a bloop RBI single after Gelof's two-out double in the eighth.

ROSTER ADDS

With MLB rosters expanding by two to 28 on Sunday, the A's recalled INF Tristan Gray from Triple-A Las Vegas and added Janson Junk, whom they got on a waiver claim from Houston on Saturday. Texas recalled RHP Owen White and INF Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (right elbow surgery rehab) struck out five of the 10 batters he faced while throwing 30 of 43 pitches for strikes over 2 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock. He walked one and allowed a single. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to make his fourth rehab start Saturday, likely for Double-A Frisco. If all goes well, he could be set to rejoin the Rangers and pitch in the majors for the first time since April 28, 2023.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Osvaldo Bido (5-3, 3.21 ERA), who is 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA in his last four starts, is scheduled to pitch in their homestand opener against Seattle on Monday.