Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church and Parker McCollum to headline 2023 GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The GoldenSky Music Festival has announced its line-up for this year's event.

The two-day festival will be held on Oct. 14 and 15 at Discovery Park.

Headliners include Dixon native Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church, and Parker McCollum.

Other acts on the bill include Jordan Davis, Wynonna Judd, Lainey Wilson, and Elle King.

2022 was the inaugural year for the festival, which is being put on by the same organizers as Sacramento's Aftershock Festival. GoldenSky takes place the weekend after Aftershock.

Tickets are on sale now.