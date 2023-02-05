Jill Biden arrives in LA to attend Grammys

GRAMMY inspired brunch pairings GRAMMY inspired brunch pairings 04:30

First Lady Jill Biden arrived in the Los Angeles area Saturday, where she plans to attend and be a presenter at Sunday night's Grammy Awards.

Biden arrived at Hollywood/Burbank Airport aboard Executive One Foxtrot at 3:06 p.m. Saturday from Camp Pendleton in the Oceanside area, where she told an audience that she was proud of the U.S. military after U.S. jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.

"We're more aware of the military when we're in times of war, but now we're in times of peace," Biden said. "I mean, I felt such a sense of pride about the effort and that our military shot down the balloon, how coordinated it was, how thoughtful it was ...

"That it was decided to wait until it was over water so that civilians weren't affected," Biden continued. "I hope that most Americans -- I hope when they watch that they really think about our military ... Joe and I think about them every day, we pray for them in our prayers at dinner."

Biden made the comments while visiting The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic to participate in a roundtable discussion with military family members, Cohen Veteran Network leaders and staff, and representatives of U.S. Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton.

The first lady had earlier been announced as one of the presenters at Sunday's 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held at 5 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena. Other presenters include Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.