Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second anniversary of Georgia wedding

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck 00:18

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, ending a relationship that has spanned two decades.

Lopez, 55, filed the paperwork Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, just as the couple marked their second wedding anniversary, according to court documents obtained by CBS Los Angeles.

The couple was first engaged in the early 2000s but called off their wedding just before the nuptials. Lopez went on to marry singer Marc Anthony and was briefly engaged to former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. Affleck, 52, married actress Jennifer Garner and the couple had three children together.

Lopez and Affleck's romance was rekindled in 2021 and they married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. They later had a formal wedding in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022 — Lopez's filing Tuesday came on the second anniversary of that ceremony.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen leaving Sadelle's restaurant on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA

The court documents show that Lopez filed for divorce and there is no mention of a prenuptial agreement.

In May, Lopez announced the cancellation of her summer concert tour. At the time, she cited a need to spend time with her children and close family.

In a message she posted online that month, Lopez wrote "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

When reached by CBS News, a representative for Lopez declined to provide comment.