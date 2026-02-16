J. Cole announces Sacramento stop on his new "The Fall-Off Tour"

Rapper J. Cole is embarking on his first headlining world tour in a half decade, and Sacramento is on the list.

J. Cole announced his "The Fall-Off" tour, named after his new album that dropped last week, on Monday. The tour is set to hit 50-plus cities across more than 15 countries.

The tour is set to kick off in July, with the California dates coming in August.

Sacramento's Golden 1 Center is scheduled to host J. Cole's tour on Thursday, Aug. 27. Other California stops include Aug. 29 at the Oakland Arena, Sept. 1 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Sept. 3 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, and Sept. 9 at the Viejas Arena in San Diego.

It will be J. Cole's first visit to Sacramento since the KOD Tour made a stop at the Golden 1 Center in September 2018.

Presale tickets for the North American leg of J. Cole's new tour start Feb. 17, with the general onsale set for Feb. 20.