'It really brings home, here': Orangevale Ukrainian church embraces Thanksgiving message

ORANGEVALE -- Tucked between changing fall leaves in Sacramento County and neighborhoods with homes that fly Ukraine's flag, Sol Church is a respite and safe space.

Music rings through speakers outside and when the doors to the church open, the live band echoes up into the sky. Children play outside the church and laugh as a game of tag takes them by the coffee stand set up for the adults. It's a sunny November day that happens to be Thanksgiving, an American holiday that offers refugees some hope.

"It's hard to see online your people are struggling, and it's hard to know we have a good life here when people are struggling so much," said Sofiya Shvets, a member of the church congregation who was born in Ukraine.

Shvets is a mother of two, both daughters are young, and haven't visited Ukraine with their parents. Now, Shvets isn't sure when she'll be able to connect her children with her home country, as it was invaded by Russia nine months ago.

Inside the chapel, church members young, wise, and in between gather together to speak and sing in what is most of the community's first language. Sol Church is a safe gathering space and, for many, the first introduction to the U.S. after being forced to leave Ukraine when it was invaded.

"They're back to their lives, they can't put everything on hold. Their kids are in school, they're you know, in school underground… trying to stay away from everything going on," said Igor Melnik, a member of Sol Church, who was born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. before he was five.

Melnik said his paternal family is still in Ukraine and their safety remains a top priority on his mind, even thousands of miles away. He said coming to SOL Church weekly keeps him connected to his faith, but also, his home country.

The stark contrast of life in Sacramento to life, right now, in many parts of Ukraine, is not lost on the church community. Parents sit back while their children play together outside, under the sunshine. The only sounds they hear are the music from inside the church and the chatter of the dozens gathered outside.

"To see my daughter running around safely, I can't imagine what the parents in Ukraine are seeing," said Melnik.

Through a translator, a young family told CBS13 Reporter Madisen Keavy SOL Church has given them some "peace." They escaped from Ukraine in July, months after their first attempts to leave when the invasion began. They came to Sacramento because of the large refugee community and the welcoming nature of spaces, like SOL Church. But, with their freedom, comes worry and fear for their loved ones still living in Ukraine. Due to power outages, communication with their family has been limited and they told CBS13 they worry about their family's survival there.

Sol Church's pastor, Vadyem Dashkevych, said his main focus for the Thanksgiving masses was gratitude. Although the day is an American holiday, Dashkevych said he used it as an opportunity, "For new refugees coming from Ukraine, even through these tough times to show them and be grateful for something good."

He said he encourages refugees to focus on what they have now, in front of them, and not to worry about the future. He reminded them, even on Thanksgiving, they have support from within the church and the greater Sacramento community. This, he explained, is why refugees continue to seek out the safety of California's Capitol, because they are welcomed with open arms.

"I want to be thankful for this community, people that help us. Second, I want to say thank you to this country that helps a lot in Ukraine," said Dashkevych.

SOL Church will be hosting a Friendsgiving this weekend from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., to celebrate the things that the church community is thankful for. Dashkevych said he expects 500 people to attend.