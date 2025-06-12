Israel launches strike on Iran, sources say

Israel's military conducted a strike on Iran early Friday morning local time, two U.S. sources told CBS News. Details about the extent of the operation, including targets, are not yet known.

The United States was not part of the operation and was not involved in intelligence sharing, multiple sources said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in a statement: "Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Rubio added, "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

CBS News reported Wednesday that Israel was ready to launch an operation on Iran. The U.S. anticipated Iranian retaliation on American sites in Iraq — leading the Trump administration to advise non-emergency U.S. government officials and military families to leave the area.

When asked about those precautionary measures for U.S. nationals in the Mideast, President Trump said only that the region "could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens."

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.