California Islamic calligraphy artist preserves ancient tradition during Arab American Heritage Month

As Arab American Heritage Month is celebrated, one Northern California artist is keeping the centuries-old tradition of Islamic calligraphy alive, one carefully measured stroke at a time.

Sehar Shahzad is a student calligrapher. Before starting any project, Shahzad said "one of the first things that calligraphers learn is how to cut their pens."

Her tools must be in pristine condition.

"Your instruments are just as important as anything else in this art," she said.

Shahzad said that as a young girl growing up in Toronto, she took up Islamic calligraphy while reflecting on her religion.

"It's not like I'd never seen it before, but it was my first time kind of trying it," she said. "And there's no other way to say it except that I just fell in love with it."

Now married with three children, Islamic calligraphy is very much part of her life.

"I remember thinking that this isn't something that I just want to learn for fun," she said. "I really want to be able to master it."

Shahzad said that every angle and curve follows strict geometric rules and is measured with dots.

"For example, this letter here was just a little bit too long, so we use these nuqtas to help us guide and understand how long that letter should be," she said.

Like the Arabic language, Islamic calligraphy is read from right to left. Its bold simplicity requires precision and a deep understanding of proportion.

"When you're creating a composition, it's not only about the letter itself," Shahzad said. "It's about composition as a whole and making sure that everything balances together."

Even though she's still mastering her form, Shahzad's work is featured in the prayer room of a Muslim cemetery in Napa and in the domes of mosques in San Jose, Hayward, and San Francisco.

Still, she considers her work on paper the most special.

"A form of meditation, a form of worship, requires focus, requires discipline, really brings me to a different space," Shahzad said. "And I think that's what I love most."

Proving that in this fast-paced world, this millennia-long tradition is far from disappearing.

Shahzad's work will be featured at the upcoming Light Upon Light art exhibit at the Tarbiya Institute in Roseville from April 24-26.