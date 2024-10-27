Ironman race wraps up final leg of Sacramento's biggest month for tourism

SACRAMENTO - Elite triathletes completed Ironman California in Sacramento on Sunday, wrapping up the busy month of October for tourism in the capitol city.

"Full Ironman? I believe this was number 18," said Ironman finisher from Salt Lake City Rory Duckworth.

People of all experiences from across the world were still crossing the finish line late into Sunday night after swimming 2.4 miles at sunrise, biking 112 miles and finishing with running a full marathon, 26.2 miles, in one of the most flat and fastest courses in the world.

"Today was my first ever Ironman," said Mary Bowman from Illinois who had been training as a triathlete for years.

This was Sacramento's first Ironman race that did not see any rain which athletes were stoked about.

"Last year, you needed like shampoo and conditioner for the silky hair after the run, it was soaking wet," said one Ironman finisher.

Family and friends of racers followed them along the route cheering them on through every leg of the race.

"We're so lucky we get to do this, and we can't do this without the people around us," said Victoria Fang who said she finished first in the swim and bike ride for her age group.

It was also an opportunity for tourists to take in Sacramento.

"I didn't know Sacramento had so many neighborhoods, and everything from the capitol which is the legislature, to just fun places to eat and hang out, the parks," said Lucy Fisher who was visiting from San Francisco.

President and CEO of Visit Sacramento Mike Testa said the Ironman combined with the past two weekends of music festivals brought over $60 million to the city's businesses.

"When you do an event of this caliber and you do it well, it attracts other event organizers, so we've certainly seen that in Sacramento," said Testa.

Most hotels have been booked solid three weekends in a row with out-of-towners telling CBS13 they were surprised by what Sacramento had to offer.

"We've been down to Old Sacramento I think they call it?" said Duckworth. "We've been to a bunch of restaurants of course."

The exploring was fun, but the moments at the finish line were emotional.

Every athlete who completed the course proved that the months and years of preparation paid off, rightfully earning them all the title: Ironman.