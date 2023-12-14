Watch CBS News
Investigators believe foggy conditions, unsafe speeds caused Wednesday's 17-vehicle pile-up in Modesto

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO - Investigators believe a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles in Modesto on Wednesday was caused by people driving at an unsafe speed for foggy conditions. 

The Modesto CHP is now reminding people to slow down, increase following distance, use low beams, look far enough ahead, and plan for more time when commuting during foggy conditions.

The crash happened on the Mitchell Road Bridge, south of Finch Road, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. 

Officers said 17 vehicles were involved in the crash and minor injuries were reported.

About 100-150 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. The Mitchell Road Bridge was closed for most of the morning.

