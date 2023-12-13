Watch CBS News
15 cars, 3 big rigs involved in massive crash on Modesto's Mitchell Road Bridge

By Cecilio Padilla

MODESTO – More than a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash along a major artery through Modesto early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol was first alerted about the crash on the Mitchell Road Bridge, south of Finch Road, just after 5 a.m. Modesto Fire crews quickly got to the scene and found a massive series of crashes had occurred.

In total, firefighters say 15 cars and 3 big rigs were involved – prompting a Multiple Casualty Incident to be declared.

modesto mitchell road bridge crash
Scene of the crash. Modesto Fire Department

That declaration was soon canceled since all patients reported only minor injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash, including what may have caused the initial collision, is unclear.

About 100-150 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled. Crews from the Department of Environmental Resources are responding to the scene to mitigate that spill.

The Mitchell Road Bridge is expected to remain closed through most of the morning commute. 

First published on December 13, 2023 / 8:14 AM PST

