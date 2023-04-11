Investigation underway into what caused a home to catch fire in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL -- Investigators are looking into what caused a vacant home in Carmichael to catch fire.

Sac Metro fire crews were dispatched to the home, which was located on California Avenue near Fair Oaks Boulevard, on early Tuesday morning, just before 3 a.m.

They found heavy fire coming from a one-story vacant house, which was boarded up. This made it challenging for the fire crews to get in, and they had to force entry into the house.

Captain Parker Wilbourn from Sac Metro said, "One of the challenges we face when we come into some of these homes is we just don't know what we're going to find. So if we see boards up on the windows, doors with heavy fire inside, that leads us to believe potentially somebody could still be living in there."

The fire was contained to the house of origin, but as there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, arson investigators are also on scene.

There were no injuries and no damages made to the adjacent homes.