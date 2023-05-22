Investigation underway following an overnight shooting in Stockton

Watch CBS News
By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in Stockton, said officials. 

The shooting occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., in the area of 8th and B Street. 

According to a CBS13 photographer who was live on the scene, a 911 call reported that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, police officers found one person shot. 

The victim was sent to the hospital and the area was blocked off. 

No information on the suspect, victim, or motive has been released. 

