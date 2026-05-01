Interstate 5 closed near Patterson after semi-truck overturns

Interstate 5 is closed Friday morning after a semi-truck overturned near Patterson, officials said.

The West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District was at the scene, saying the semi-truck was overturned in the median along northbound Interstate 5, just north of Sperry Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol added that it's a hazmat incident and no other vehicles were involved.

A crash along Interstate 5 closed the freeway near Patterson Friday morning. West Stanislaus County Fire Protection District

Fire crews added that an air medic was at the scene. CHP said at least one person suffered major injuries.

Caltrans said traffic was closed in both directions in the area. It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

Details about what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.