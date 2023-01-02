Watch CBS News
Inmate dies while in custody at the Sacramento County Jail

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO — The Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation after an inmate died at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, on Jan. 1, at roughly 11:45 a.m., a deputy did an hourly visual check on the housing unit where the deceased was housed. At this time, he saw the 35-year-old inmate lying unresponsive on the floor.

Deputies quickly summoned jail medical staff, and they performed CPR before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was initially taken into custody on Jun. 1, 2022, on charges of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 5:02 PM

