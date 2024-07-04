Watch CBS News
Illegal fireworks possibly cause 4th of July fire on Sacramento middle school roof, officials say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Illegal fireworks likely caused the roof of Natomas Middle School to catch fire Thursday night, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded shortly after 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July to a small fire on the roof of the school along North Park Drive in the north Natomas area.

Though fire officials say it was possible the fire was caused by fireworks, Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan posted a message to social media directly attributing the incident to illegal fireworks.

"I know we all love fireworks but illegal fireworks just set fire to a roof to a school in #Natomas. That is not ok," Kaplan posted to X.

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was injured.

