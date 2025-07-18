IDEA World expo brings thousands to Sacramento for fitness, fun, and tech

Sacramento's effort to attract more fitness tourism is working out. The capital city is already the home to Ironman, the World's Strongest Man and the California International Marathon.

A new convention — fusing fitness with fun and cutting-edge wellness technology — has come to the city for the first time, and CBS Sacramento got an inside look.

Healthy lifestyle experts from around the world are attending this year's IDEA World fitness and nutrition expo at the Sacramento Convention Center.

"We have thousands of pros here from 80 different countries, and they're absolutely loving Sacramento," said Amy Thompson, Idea Health and Fitness Association CEO.

Event organizers say it's no stretch to see why Sacramento is the perfect place to get fit.

"We've been programming classes outside for our professionals," Thompson said. "We've been using the Riverwalk, Capitol Park."

The three-day event, which runs through Saturday, is free to the public and features workshops and product demos.

The expo also highlights ways the industry is using technology to improve fitness, like 3-D body scanners that can pinpoint problem areas and track progress.

There are motivational speakers like 99-year-old Elaine Lalanne, widow of fitness guru Jack Lalanne, with tips on living a long, healthy life.

"You have to believe in you," Lalanne said. "There's only one of you."

It's a push to build better bodies one step at a time.

"You can't help but smile and have fun when you're here because we're all about health, wellness, and vitality," Thompson said.

About 5,000 people are expected to attend this year's IDEA World fitness expo. Doors open again Saturday at 7 a.m. inside the Sacramento Convention Center.