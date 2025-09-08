Crash clogs I-80 in West Sacramento just hours after weekend closure for construction

A Caltrans contractor was involved in a crash along westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. near the Reed Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles – including a water truck contracted by Caltrans – were involved.

Only minor injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol says.

I-80 had only reopened a little over an hour before the crash after an extended closure for construction over the weekend.

Traffic is now backing up through the Bryte Bend bridge into the Natomas area. Drivers should expect delays through the morning.