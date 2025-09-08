Watch CBS News
Crash clogs I-80 in West Sacramento just hours after weekend closure for construction

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A Caltrans contractor was involved in a crash along westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5 a.m. near the Reed Avenue offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several vehicles – including a water truck contracted by Caltrans – were involved.

Only minor injuries were reported, California Highway Patrol says.

I-80 had only reopened a little over an hour before the crash after an extended closure for construction over the weekend.

Traffic is now backing up through the Bryte Bend bridge into the Natomas area. Drivers should expect delays through the morning. 

