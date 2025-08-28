Major I-80 closures set for September between Natomas, West Sacramento

A stretch of Interstate 80 connecting Natomas to West Sacramento will undergo major closures for construction work in September.

Caltrans said westbound I-80 from the Interstate 5 interchange in Natomas to the Highway 50 and westbound I-80 interchange will undergo a 55-hour weekend closure from 9 p.m. on September 4 to 4 a.m. on September 8.

Following this, the same stretch of freeway will have nightly closures from September 8-18. Closures on weekdays will be from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., while weekend closures will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is part of Caltrans' ongoing $280 million effort to rehabilitate the pavement on I-80 and Highway 50.

Ramp closures

Here are the ramps and connectors that will be impacted by the weekend and nightly closures:

Northbound I-5 to westbound I-80 connector

Westbound I-80 to westbound I-80 and US 50 connector

West El Camino on-ramps to westbound I-80

Reed Avenue on-ramp to westbound I-80

Additionally, once the project begins, the westbound I-80 connector to eastbound Highway 50 will be closed 24 hours a day through September 18.

What detours to take

Travelers using westbound I-80 should take the connector ramp to southbound I-5, then exit onto westbound Highway 50 which will connect to westbound I-80 over the Yolo Causeway.

Travelers from West Sacramento can use the West El Camino on-ramp to westbound I-80 or the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp to westbound Highway 50 which connects to westbound I-80.

Caltrans also advises that travelers to the Bay Area should consider using southbound I-5 or southbound Highway 99 as detours.