Sonora man, 28, dies in Highway 4 Stanislaus County crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
A Sonora man has died after a crash in rural Stanislaus County late Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to Highway 4, near Dunton Road, a little after 10:30 a.m. to investigate a reported crash.

First responders found that an SUV had overturned about 300 off of the northbound side of the highway. The driver was found ejected from the vehicle, CHP said.

Investigators believe the driver turned in an unsafe manner, leading his vehicle to roll off the road.

The driver died at the scene, CHP said. He has been identified as a 28-year-old Sonora resident, but his name has not been released by authorities.

While the crash was discovered late Monday morning, CHP noted they don't know exactly when the crash happened. 

