Hundreds welcomed as new U.S. citizens at Roseville ceremony

Nearly 900 new U.S. citizens welcomed in Roseville ceremony

ROSEVILLE — The National Anthem and the presentation of the Color Guard welcomed nearly 900 people during a naturalization ceremony at The Grounds in Roseville.

There were 78 countries represented. The top five, in order, were Mexico, India, the Philippines, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

One couple immigrated to the Roseville area from Afghanistan. U.S. Citizenship is an escape from the Taliban. Freedom is what many are seeking.

"America just isn't a destination. It's a notion, an idea," U.S. Representative Tom McClintock said at a podium at the event.

McClintock reminded them of what our forefathers founded this country on.

Before candidates took the oath of allegiance, there was an emotional time of celebration.

It's been twenty years in the making for Maria Lomeli, who drove up from Stockton.

"She is feeling so happy to become an American citizen," she said through her son, who translated for her.

Lomeli's son was by her side. That was also the case for Karri Rivard who came here 28 years ago from Canada.

"Very cool," Rivard said. "It was really overwhelming, to be honest."

Arbaaz Singh, his aunt and father were grateful as they are now part of a dozen in their family who were naturalized.

"Best future, best culture, better everything," Singh's father said.

Tuesday marked a life-changing moment not just for them but for generations to come.