Hundreds lose power after big rig hits power lines near Modesto school

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO - Nearly 500 PG&E customers lost power Wednesday afternoon when a big rig hit power lines, pulling the lines and poles into a school property, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

At about 2:40 p.m., the CHP said a driver of a big rig carrying a large generator westbound on Howard Road went to make a right turn onto Kern Street when the big rig got caught on power lines. 

As the driver continued, the power lines and poles fell, with two poles falling onto the property of Grayson Elementary School, the CHP said. 

The school was not in session, but four vehicles parked in the school's parking lot were damaged. 

PG&E responded to the scene and de-energized the lines. 

The road remained closed as of 4:45 p.m. 

First published on November 1, 2023 / 5:05 PM PDT

