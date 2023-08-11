How to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The "best meteor shower" of the year, also known as the Perseid meteor shower, will be peaking Saturday night into Sunday.
This year, the shower will peak around the night of August 12 and before dawn on August 13, according to Royal Museums Greenwich. NASA says it might be possible to view the meteors as early as 10 p.m., but the best time is right before dawn, around 4 a.m. You have the best chance of seeing the meteors if you leave the lights of the city and head to the foothills.
The Perseid meteor shower (or just Perseids, for short), is often considered the best meteor shower of the year due to its high rates and pleasant late-summer temperatures, and unlike last year's shower that coincided with the full moon, this year's moon will be a waning crescent, allowing even some of the fainter meteors to be seen, according to NASA.
The Perseids appear to radiate from a point in the constellation Perseus, and each meteor has a similar orbit. Best seen in the northern hemisphere, the meteors will appear in the northeastern sky. They can be seen anywhere in the sky, but will appear to radiate out from the constellation.
for more features.