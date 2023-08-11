How to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- The "best meteor shower" of the year, also known as the Perseid meteor shower, will be peaking Saturday night into Sunday.

This year, the shower will peak around the night of August 12 and before dawn on August 13, according to Royal Museums Greenwich. NASA says it might be possible to view the meteors as early as 10 p.m., but the best time is right before dawn, around 4 a.m. You have the best chance of seeing the meteors if you leave the lights of the city and head to the foothills.

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, UT - AUGUST 12: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Inspiration Point early on August 12, 2016 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Perseid meteor shower (or just Perseids, for short), is often considered the best meteor shower of the year due to its high rates and pleasant late-summer temperatures, and unlike last year's shower that coincided with the full moon, this year's moon will be a waning crescent, allowing even some of the fainter meteors to be seen, according to NASA.

The Perseids appear to radiate from a point in the constellation Perseus, and each meteor has a similar orbit. Best seen in the northern hemisphere, the meteors will appear in the northeastern sky. They can be seen anywhere in the sky, but will appear to radiate out from the constellation.