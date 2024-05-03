Watch CBS News
House, RV fire creates "massive column" of smoke in Rio Linda

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

RIO LINDA -- No one was injured after a home and RV caught on fire in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County Friday morning. 

Firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Rio Linda Boulevard around 8 a.m. for the fire. Crews said a "massive column" of smoke could be seen from Folsom. 

A challenge for the Sacramento Metro Fire Department was limited water sources from the municipal systems. They said the closest fire hydrant was about 800 feet away from the pumping engine. 

Crews had to develop a relay system through several engines to continue fighting the fire. 

People inside the RV were able to make it out safely.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 9:38 AM PDT

