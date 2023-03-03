Watch CBS News
Meyers home goes up in flames after reported explosion

A house explosion in Meyers is under investigation
MEYERS – An investigation is underway after a Meyers-area home went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue says both them and Lake Valley Fire responded to the scene on Piute Street. There were initial reports of an explosion, firefighters say.

At the scene, firefighters found the second story of a home engulfed in flames.

The firefight was complicated by the fact that the hydrant had not been dug out – delaying firefighters by a significant amount.

No injuries were reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

