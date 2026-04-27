Hot air balloon crashes into Northern California casino after winds force unplanned launch

A hot air balloon crashed into a Northern California casino after strong winds forced an unplanned launch, officials said.

Elk Grove police said the balloon lifted off from Sky River Casino around 12:15 p.m. due to unexpectedly strong winds. During the launch, it struck the side of the casino and a nearby power line before landing in a field southeast of Grant Line Road.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured.

Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

In a statement, Sky River Casino Public Relations Manager Cindy Rodriguez said, "the pilot chose to launch into free flight in accordance with safety protocols" because of the heavy winds and confirmed the balloon landed safely.

Elk Grove police said federal investigators have been notified. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are aware of the incident.