Horse put down, rider suffers major injuries after being hit by car in Sacramento County

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
WILTON — A horse had to be put down and its rider hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Sacramento County, authorities said Friday night.

California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said it happened along Cosumnes Road in the Wilton area, east of Elk Grove.

The horse's rider, a man in his 50s, was ejected from the animal during the collision and also suffered major injuries, the CHP said. The rider has been taken to an area hospital.

The CHP said someone had to shoot the horse due to its injuries.

No other injuries were reported. 

The CHP said the circumstances of the collision remain under investigation. The driver of the vehicle was not suspected of a DUI.

Cosumnes Road just south of Wilton Road was expected to be closed for a short time.

