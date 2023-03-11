Watch CBS News
Homeless man rescued after becoming stranded in in camp along American River in Sacramento

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A water rescue took place Friday along the American River after a homeless encampment became trapped by rising water levels. 

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the call came in around 4:30 p.m. that one person has become stranded in the area of the Howe Avenue river access point.

The rescue operation took some time as motorboats were unable to navigate through the debris in the water. As a result, a paddle boat was required to reach the man.  The operation was successfully completed and the scene is now clear. The man was uninjured.

With the recent heavy rainfall, rising water levels have become a major concern for the homeless population living near the river.

The authorities have advised the public to be cautious and aware of the potential dangers associated with the current weather conditions.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

