Historic Sutter Health Park season kicks off with River Cats win over Giants in exhibition game

WEST SACRAMENTO – For the first time in what is set to be a historic season, baseball fans filled Sutter Health Park on Sunday for the annual Sacramento River Cats and San Francisco Giants exhibition game.

The River Cats took home their first win of the year, with a final score of 4-3.

"Baseball is back in Sacramento," said Giants fan Melissa Pastorino.

While the Giants and River Cats were front and center, it was impossible to escape the A's excitement Sunday night.

A good number of fans showed up decked out in A's gear on Sunday. The formerly Oakland A's will kick off their temporary three-year stint at Sutter Health Park with their home opener next Monday.

The A's plan to ultimately move to Las Vegas in 2028.

"I am actually super excited for the next three years, then I might move to Vegas who knows," said Sacramento area A's fan Michael Gygax.

"I've been an A's fan my entire life so having them come to Sacramento is really exciting for us," said Jon Weir, with his whole family dressed in all green at the exhibition game Sunday. "We've gotta say, go River Cats! As an A's fan, I can't root for the Giants, so."

Even Giants fans told CBS13 they've caught the A's fever.

"I look forward to watching A's games," said Jenny Nousen, dressed in all Giants gear.

"I feel really excited about this whole season," Leslie Pestana said.

The annual pre-season showdown between the River Cats and the Giants served as the first time fans got to see some of the major league makeover that has happened at Sutter Health Park to get the minor league stadium ready for the A's.

"It looks great, we've been taking it all in," said one fan in the stands.

Fans noticed a brand new video board, new stadium menus, brand new stadium lights and a new clubhouse.

"We love it. We are looking forward to it. I'm not an A's fan but I'd love to come down and watch them play," Pastorino said.

The River Cats' official home opener is Friday, March 28.

The A's will make their West Sacramento debut in their home opener on Monday, March 31 against the Chicago Cubs.