Sutter Health Park receives major upgrades for A's inaugural season. Here's what you need to know.

WEST SACRAMENTO – Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento went through some major upgrades as the Athletics and Sacramento River Cats will share the facility for the 2025 season.

Sutter Health Park has been home to the River Cats—the Triple-A affiliate for the San Francisco Giants—but the Athletics will be playing their first season in West Sacramento after spending 57 seasons in Oakland.

The Athletics plan is to play in West Sacramento for at least three seasons before moving to a $1.5 billion facility in Las Vegas.

But Sutter Health Park, which seats about 14,000, will now be hosting two teams and will see more than 150 games.

Here's what has been upgraded ahead of the 2025 season to increase the field's durability and enhance the fan experience:

Grass improvements

MLB pitched using artificial turf with a hydration system in order to withstand the wear and tear of the season, while also trying to keep the field cool during the summer heat in Sacramento—which averaged a high of 106 degrees in early July last year.

But league officials decided to use grass, which has been upgraded to remain durable while reducing the reliance on chemical treatments.

The park will feature AirPAT technology, which will allow for root oxygenation, improve moisture management and regulate subsurface temperatures.

Grounds crews will also use drone monitoring, infrared scanning and infield moisture sensors in order to get real-time data on the turf's health, moisture levels and nutrient distribution. Officials say this will minimize water and resource usage and, with the use of fertilizers, create optimal growing conditions through the course of the season.

Clubhouse and dugout upgrades

There were already upgrades to the clubhouses ahead of the announcement of the A's moving to the park. This included a larger dining space, new female spaces, and upgrades to the training facility.

The renovation now also includes a weight room for visiting teams, coach locker rooms, training room space and an umpire room. The weight room features two large-roll up doors that allow for open-air training.

The dugouts were expanded to accommodate MLB teams and bathrooms in the bullpens were upgraded.

Visiting teams will now also have a hitting tunnel.

New scoreboard

A new, state-of-the-art board, located in right center, will be 75' x 32' and will improve visibility for fans throughout the ballpark.

The scoreboard will show live pitch, hit and runner data as well as player's stats. It will have instant replays, dynamic stadium lighting and on-screen graphic improvements.

Other digital upgrades

Outdated static signs have been replaced with digital boards. The audio system was also upgraded to enhance sound clarity and coverage throughout the park.

The backstop now features an LED display.

Concession stands get digital boards

The park will feature digital boards at all concession stands and will have portable vendors, improving the speed of service and ordering through a phone.

Network improvements

Park officials said 35,000 feet of fiber was installed throughout the park to enhance connectivity and support critical operations. New fiber optics will enhance high-speed data transfers for cameras, the scoreboard and instant replay.

Wi-Fi will also be available in indoor spaces and across the bowl, concourse and outdoor spaces.

These enhancements will first be shown off when the Giants and River Cats play an exhibition game at Sutter Health Park on Sunday.

The A's will take the field for the first time on Monday, March 31, as the Chicago Cubs come to town.

The River Cats' first official game for the 2025 season at the park will be on Friday, March 28, when they host the Albuquerque Isotopes—the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A affiliate.