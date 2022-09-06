New wildfire burns in rural Placer County near Foresthill; evacuation orders issued

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.

The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill.

UPDATE [8:05 a.m]: THE FOLLOWING AREAS ARE UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER:

Giant Gap Campground

Big Reservoir Campground

Shirttail Creek Family Campground

Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.

Updates to follow.