New wildfire burns in rural Placer County near Foresthill; evacuation orders issued

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.

The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill.

Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.

Updates to follow. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:02 AM

