Crash south of Live Oak on Highway 99 leaves 1 dead

A semi-truck and another vehicle collided at Highway 99 south of Live Oak early Friday morning, leaving one person dead.

Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol closed the highway in both directions at Paseo Road at around 4:30 a.m. They redirected southbound traffic to Larkin Road and northbound to McDonald Avenue.

Authorities have not given any further details about the drivers or the vehicles involved.

According to officials, the crash has been investigated, and the roads have been cleared. All lanes of Highway 99 are now open.