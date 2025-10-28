Highway 33 near Tracy closed after big rig crash

An overturned big rig has Highway 33 fully closed Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the Highway 33 and Highway 132 junction. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed a big rig overturned.

Caltrans has instituted a full closure of north and southbound Highway 33 from Koster Road to Route 132. The closure is expected to last through the entire morning, Caltrans warns.

CHP says the Corral Hollow on-ramp opened a little before 7 a.m., but the highway remains closed.

Drivers heading through the area should expect significant delays throughout the morning.