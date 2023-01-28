Highway 26 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured, including a young child

SACRAMENTO — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 26.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire says that at 2 a.m., a black pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower Doubletree Road in Calaveras County Friday night, leaving two people, including a young child, with serious injuries.

First responders later learned that the victims were from Stockton and later transported them to trauma centers in the Valley.

First responders, which included Calaveras Consolidated Fire and San Andreas Fire, were denied an air ambulance due to the heavy fog in the area impacting visibility.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire and San Andreas Fire responded last night to a vehicle into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower... Posted by Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday, January 28, 2023