Highway 26 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured, including a young child Calaveras Consolidated Fire says that at 2 a.m., a black pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower Doubletree Road in Calaveras County Friday night, leaving two people, including a young child, with serious injuries. First responders later learned that the victims were from Stockton and later transported them to trauma centers in the Valley.