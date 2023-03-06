Watch CBS News
Headlining act Snoop Dogg is coming to Sacramento with the 'High School Reunion' tour

SACRAMENTO -- Snoop Dogg is reuniting with Wiz Khalifa for their 'High School Reunion' tour, and they're making a stop in Sacramento. 

They will be joined by Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, and special guest DJ Drama in a massive 33-city tour. 

The tour will start in July, and is scheduled to stop at the Golden 1 Center on August 25, 2023. 

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10, at 9:00 a.m. 

