Hawaiian Airlines flight from Sacramento to Maui diverted to Oakland because of mechanical issue

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Sacramento to Maui was turned around over the Pacific Ocean Monday morning, landing in Oakland because of a mechanical issue, authorities said.

Hawaiian Flight 59 departed Sacramento International Airport at 10:05 a.m. Pacific time, and after nearly an hour into the flight, it was diverted to Oakland International Airport, landing at 12:20 p.m., data from FlightAware showed.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Oakland after developing an issue with the aircraft's backup cabin air conditioning unit, among the requirements for aircraft to fly more than three hours from the nearest airport. The flight landed without incident, and while the aircraft was being inspected, passengers on Flight 59 were transferred to another aircraft for the Maui flight, the spokesperson said.

"Safety is our priority, and we apologize to our guests for this inconvenience," said spokesperson Marissa Villegas.

The FlightAware data also showed Flight 59 had originally left the gate at SMF at 8:28 a.m., but did not take off for another hour and 37 minutes. The Airbus A321 neo, with 191 passengers and crew aboard, had been scheduled to land at Kahului Airport on the island of Maui at 10:50 a.m. Hawaii time.

It was not clear why the aircraft was delayed on the tarmac at SMF before departure.

Flight 59 was scheduled to depart OAK at 2:25 p.m. PT to resume the trip to Maui, about six hours after the original departure time from SMF.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.