Terror suspect wanted in India arrested by FBI in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Federal agents in California have arrested an alleged terrorist wanted by Indian authorities.

FBI Sacramento announced the arrest of Harpreet Singh on Thursday.

According to the FBI, Singh is allegedly connected to terror attacks in Punjab, India and has been linked to two international terrorist groups.

Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture. pic.twitter.com/vObj2xPa8Q — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) April 18, 2025

Punjab authorities released a statement after Singh's arrest, alleging that he was an operative of Babbar Khalsa International as well as an associate of Terrorist Rinda, both known as militant Khalistani militant groups.

Singh is allegedly connected to a series of grenade attacks on police stations across Punjab, authorities say, along with alleged extortion cases across India.

US officials noted that Singh was in the country illegally, having allegedly used burner phones to escape from authorities.

Punjab authorities hailed Singh's arrest as a result of cooperation between US and Indian agencies.