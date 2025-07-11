Fair Oaks man, 82, struck and killed on Greenback Lane in Orangevale

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle along a major Orangevale road early Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon along Greenback Lane, east of Almond Avenue.

The man was apparently not in a crosswalk when he was struck, CHP says.

Officers confirmed that the man struck has died. Authorities have not released the man's name, but CHP noted he was an 82-year-old Fair Oaks resident.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, officers say.

Due to the crash investigation, eastbound Greenback Lane is blocked. Drivers should detour around the incident as delays are expected.