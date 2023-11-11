Greater Sacramento NAACP holds candidate forum for the next mayor

SACRAMENTO - The Greater Sacramento NAACP held a candidate forum on Saturday for the next mayor of Sacramento.

All four Sacramento city mayoral candidates participated in the debate, which was free and open to the public.

The candidate forum happened at the Fruitridge Community Collaborative where Dr. Flo Cofer, former council member Steve Hansen, assemblyman Kevin McCarty, and Dr. Richard Pan, who attended virtually, all shared their thoughts and ideas on important issues facing our community, including the ongoing homeless issue, and what steps they plan to take on the justice system and crime.

CBS13 has covered previous forums held this past week, like in Del Paso Heights, where candidates are really making their presence known before the polls open in March.

During the forum, there was a straw poll, an unofficial ballot from the public and Dr. Flojaune Cofer won the poll.

The election is still a ways away, so if you missed this forum, there would be no surprise that we may see more in the future.