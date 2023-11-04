Sacramento mayoral candidates participate in public forum

DEL PASO HEIGHTS - With campaign season approaching, CBS13 is checking in on the Sacramento mayoral race and a city council seat up for grabs in Sacramento's second district.

On Saturday, a candidate forum was held in Del Paso Heights at Robertson Community Center.

The forum is designed to allow residents to connect directly with candidates in the upcoming election and discuss pressing issues affecting the district.

One of the main topics addressed during the forum is the need to bring more businesses to the district, particularly on Del Paso Boulevard.

This is seen as essential to help boost the local economy and provide opportunities for residents. Another important issue is safety and crime in the district.

In speaking with the event organizer, it is clear that there are many other issues that residents of the Del Paso community want to see changed and want to be addressed for the city and their community.

"We want to address the corridor; on the Del Paso corridor, a lot of issues with break-ins and crime, even arson," said Greg Jefferson.

Jefferson also mentioned safer bike trails.