Historic Grass Valley home from the 1860s damaged in fire

One of Grass Valley's oldest homes was damaged in an early morning fire earlier this week, officials say.

The Grass Valley Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire near South Church and Walsh streets just after midnight Monday, finding that a large Victorian-style home was on fire.

Everyone who was inside the home had gotten out safely. Firefighters jumped into action, attacking the flames inside to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

Officials note that the home was the J.P. Stone House, which was built in the early 1860s.

Crews say the balloon frame construction, a common feature in old Victorian-era homes, complicated the firefight – with flames quickly getting up into concealed spaces. It took some time for firefighters to get to all the hidden fire pockets, officials say.

It's unclear, at this point, how much damage the home suffered in the fire.

Firefighters say the cause was determined to be accidental, traced to an open flame source in the home.

According to a historical marker installed at the home, J.P. Stone was one of Grass Valley's first town trustees. He was also the owner of Empire Ditch, a water supplier to mines in the area.

Exactly when the house was built is unclear, but it was first mentioned in the Grass Valley Registry in 1861.