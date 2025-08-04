Grass fire burns 130 acres at Sacramento-Amador county line

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a grass fire that burned 130 acres in Sacramento and Amador counties on Monday.

Cal Fire's Amador-Dorado unit said the fire was burning in the area of Ione Road and Claypit Road, just east of Sloughhouse and Wilton in Sacramento County, with the flames later crossing into Amador County.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped around 4:50 p.m., and Cal Fire said crews would remain on scene to monitor and put out any hotspots.

No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District also responded and said their initial call was around 3:53 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.