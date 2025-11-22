Granite Bay High student spreads holiday cheer with Toys for Tots

A 16-year-old Granite Bay High student is spreading holiday cheer by helping make sure kids in the community don't go without a present this Christmas.

Livy Hickey, a dedicated youth ambassador for Toys for Tots, is on a mission to make this holiday season brighter for children in need. Her journey with the nonprofit started when she was in eighth grade after she saw a campaign for the organization, which has been providing holiday joy to families since 1947.

"I love Christmas, it's my favorite time of year, and I just value it so much," said Livy, reflecting on her passion for the holiday season.

Livy's commitment didn't go unnoticed. Matt Vidosh, the local coordinator for Toys for Tots, quickly recognized her potential.

"She was so well-spoken and enthusiastic, I honestly thought she was already a junior or senior in high school. Her maturity was beyond her years," Vidosh said.

For Livy, the desire to give back has deep roots.

"My grandpa was a Marine, so I wanted to honor his legacy. That's really what inspired me to get involved," she explained.

She dove into the mission by buying toys, sorting them in the warehouse, and personally distributing them to families in need. Her dedication paid off when she was selected as one of just 35 student ambassadors nationwide for Toys for Tots.

In 2024, the local Toys for Tots chapter collected over 28,000 toys, reaching more than 12,000 kids. The program relies on the generosity of people like Livy, and they're always looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys.

"We're always accepting new, unwrapped toys, and if you're someone who loves to make toys at home, we'll take those too. Every little bit helps," Vidosh added.

For Livy, the true reward comes when the kids open their gifts.

"Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces is priceless. It lights up their entire face. Honestly, it makes my day and my whole year," she said.

Livy will be out in front of Granite Bay High on Nov. 29, collecting donations in support of Toys for Tots. If you're in the area, stop by and consider making a donation to help bring extra holiday cheer to children in need.