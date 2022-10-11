Watch CBS News
Granite Bay-area teachers push for new contract with Eureka Union School District

Granite Bay area teachers union rallies ahead of school board meeting
Granite Bay area teachers union rallies ahead of school board meeting 00:41

GRANITE BAY – Dozens of teachers and supporters gathered in Granite Bay on Monday to demand a new contract with the Eureka Union School District.

The union says the teachers have been working without a contract since May.

Better pay is a top demand – with the union saying that, while their schools have some of the highest test scores in the county, teachers are paid the lowest salaries.

The rally was held before a school district board meeting Monday evening to discuss the issue.

No action was taken tonight, however.

