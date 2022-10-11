Granite Bay-area teachers push for new contract with Eureka Union School District

GRANITE BAY – Dozens of teachers and supporters gathered in Granite Bay on Monday to demand a new contract with the Eureka Union School District.

The union says the teachers have been working without a contract since May.

Better pay is a top demand – with the union saying that, while their schools have some of the highest test scores in the county, teachers are paid the lowest salaries.

The rally was held before a school district board meeting Monday evening to discuss the issue.

No action was taken tonight, however.