Governor Newsom signs legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers

SACRAMENTO - Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed legislation expanding union rights for farmworkers.

According to a statement from the governor's office, the Governor, United Farm Workers (UFW), and the California Labor Federation agreed on language to be passed during next year's legislative session to address Newsom's concerns around implementation and voting integrity.

AB 2183 creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election, including options for mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, in addition to the existing in-person voting process, the governor's office says.

BREAKING: I just signed a bill that will expand farmworkers’ union rights. ✊🏽



Our farmworkers represent the very best of California. Hard working. Determined. Inspiring.



They deserve the fundamental right to advocate for themselves in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/3xKPS4ssEb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 28, 2022



Gov. Newsom went on to say:

"California's farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace. Our state has been defined by the heroic activism of farmworkers, championed by American icons like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and Larry Itliong. California is proud to stand with the next generation of leaders carrying on this movement."

The agreement includes a limit on the number of card-check petitions over the next five years and will allow the federation to protect worker confidentiality and safety.

Some farmworkers and supporters of the bill made a 24-day, 335-mile walk from the Central Valley to the capitol, where some have been camping there since. It was a path first walked in 1966 by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta.