Google to pay $68 million over allegations its voice assistant eavesdropped on users

Google has agreed to pay $68 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged the technology giant's voice assistant had illegally recorded users and then shared their private conversations with advertisers.

The preliminary settlement, filed January 23 in federal court in San Jose, California, requires approval by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by several Google device owners who claimed their conversations had been recorded without their knowledge. While Google stated that its voice assistant would only register people's speech when consumers uttered an activation phrase, such as "Hey Google," the consumers claimed that their devices recorded them even without using such language.

Some claimants alleged the Google devices recorded private conversations about financial issues, personal decisions and employment.

If the settlement is approved, Google will place $68 million in a fund that will pay all consumer claims, as well as court-approved attorneys' fees and other costs.

Alphabet-owned Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

Consumers will be able to submit claims for up to three Google devices, although how much individuals receive will depend on how many claims are submitted, according to the settlement.

The agreement is similar to an Apple class-action lawsuit that alleged its Siri voice assistant had eavesdropped on private or confidential conversations. Apple device owners are this month receiving payments from the $95 million settlement, ranging from about $8 to $40 per person.