"American Nightmare" kidnapper Matthew Muller pleads guilty to new sexual assault charges

Matthew Muller, who is currently serving a 40-year sentence for the kidnapping of Denise Huskins, pled guilty Friday in Santa Clara County court to new charges stemming from a pair of home invasion sexual assaults.

Muller, a Sacramento-area native, was convicted in the kidnapping of Huskins in Vallejo, California, in 2015. He's serving his sentence in Arizona for rape and false imprisonment in what police initially thought was a hoax.

The Netflix documentary "American Nightmare" detailed the case, bringing renewed interest to it in 2024. The documentary led to criticism of Vallejo police for their handling of the kidnapping.

In December, the Santa Clara County district attorney brought forth new charges, claiming Muller broke into the homes of women in Mountain View and Palo Alto 15 years ago and was suspected of medicating and then sexually assaulting both women.

At a court appearance on Friday, Muller pled guilty to the new charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced for this case on Feb. 21.