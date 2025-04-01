Girl killed by friend while playing with gun in Sacramento, sheriff says

SACRAMENTO — A teenager who killed his friend while they were playing with a gun at a south Sacramento home over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Chriswoods Court.

Several minors were located at the home during the time of the incident, but authorities said the alleged shooter was a male teen and the victim was a female teen, both 16.

Investigators learned that the male teen had brought the gun to the home. After they had been playing with the gun, the male teen had shot the female teen in the head and left the scene with the firearm before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Authorities said several other minors were detained when law enforcement arrived, as the circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation.

It was Tuesday morning in Stockton when law enforcement officials located and arrested the alleged shooter. He was booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall on a murder charge, the sheriff's office said.

Prior to his arrest, investigators said it was revealed the teen had three outstanding felony warrants and had a history of arrests for weapons violations and sex crimes.

Neither of the involved individuals was identified.